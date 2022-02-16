Assam CM Censures Channi's 'Bhaiya' Remark; 'Hypocrisy & Politics Of Tukde Tukde At Best'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attacked Congress over Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 'bhaiya' remark targeting people of UP and Bihar. Mentioning Rahul Gandhi's 'West Bengal to Gujarat' tweet, Sarma slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'Cheering' on Channi's despicable comment against people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Taking to the microblogging site, Sarma said, "Days after her brother sermonized us on diversity & 'spirit of India', albeit brazenly ignoring North East, Smt Priyanka Gandhi is seen cheering Punjab CM Sri Charanjit S Channi on his despicable comments against people of Bihar & UP! Hypocrisy & politics of tukde tukde at best!"

Channi stirs row after 'Bhaiya' remark

While addressing an election rally, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stoked a fresh row with his controversial comment against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He said that 'Bhaiyas' from UP and Bihar should not be allowed entry into the state. His remarks were made in presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was seen smiling and clapping in the viral video.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," said Charanjit Singh Channi

His comments also received backlash from Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur. Goyal condemned Punjab CM's remark and opined that it depicts the mentality of Congress. "They are making fun of people of Uttar Pradesh and they used that shameful remark today. This clearly reflects their mentality and I believe that people of Uttar Pradesh will teach them a lesson in these elections once again," said Piyush Goyal.

He further added that his comments are truly disheartening as many of our UP brothers and sisters work so hard. "Priyanka Gandhi was sitting and laughing at a demeaning and insulting word used for people of UP," the Union Minister said.

Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United) and Bahujan Samaj Party have also strongly reacted to Channi's comment.