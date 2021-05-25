Assam CM Claims MLA Akhil Gogoi Battling Mental Illness; 'thought He Came To Spread COVID'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that jailed activist & Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi was suffering from 'psychological issues' and was being treated for 'emotional imbalance and mental disease'. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks came in response to the demand of Congress to allow the Raijor Dal chief to attend the Assembly. Stating that the govt did not possess a 'negative view' towards anyone, the Assam CM claimed that Akhil Gogoi had allegedly met every member of the house during his oath-taking, thereby throwing COVID protocol to the winds and that this was a 'pre-warning of the disease'.

Akhil Gogoi suffering from psychological issues: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"He (Akhil Gogoi) was informed that he is not in a sound mental state. He is getting treatment for psychological issues. He is getting treatment for emotional imbalance and mental disease," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Further, Assam CM Himanta said that he was informed by the doctors of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) that Akhil Gogoi was suffering from a disease, in response to his query on the activist looking well and the need to keep him at the hospital. Defending the move to ferry Akhil Gogoi via a bus on the day of his swearing-in, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was the govt's protocol to bring him in a 'spacious bus so that COVID protocols can be maintained' and that the virus would spread if he was brought along with five security personnel in a car. The Assam CM also said that Akhil Gogoi had allegedly asked the Speaker to write on his behalf to the hospital authorities to permit him to attend the remainder of the Assembly session (2 days), adding that the state govt believed that 'unwell person cannot be exposed'.

"Now, who will take the decision? He asked the Speaker to write (to the authorities concerned for allowing him to attend the remaining two days of the session). Why will a Speaker write for an ill person? This is our government's view. From a law and order issue, he can come. But an unwell person cannot be exposed. That is why he is at GMCH," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added. "So, I think we will get enough media to score political points. He came to me also, I asked him why he came to me. He did not leave a single table, everywhere he went. For a moment, I thought he came to spread COVID here. Later (Akhil Gogoi) said that there is no COVID where he is kept," Mr Sarma said.

Akhil Gogoi alleges manhandling on swearing-in day

Jailed activist & Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi alleged that he was manhandled while he arrived at the state Assembly to take oath on Friday after taking special permission from the courts. The jailed activist, who won the Assam Assembly elections from Sivasagar constituency after defeating the BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwari, is the state's first politician to win an election without campaigning (as he was in jail) and also became the first MLA to take an oath as a prisoner. As per reports, Akhil Gogoi was pushed around by the security personnel upon his arrival at the Assam Assembly from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he was undergoing treatment.

It is learnt that Akhil Gogoi, later on, apprised CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of the incident who directed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika to look into the matter. Akhil Gogoi took oath in the name of honesty and sincerity, instead of in the name of God. Later talking exclusively to PTI sitting at the opposition MLA's lounge, the Raijor Dal chief said I will raise the same old questions about the welfare of Assam and its people, this time in front of the chief minister, ruling and opposition MLAs," he added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested him in December 2019 for his alleged role in violent anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the state. Akhil Gogoi was admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in 2020 for treating COVID-19 and he remains there for other ailments. Though the Gauhati High Court upheld a bail order of Gogoi by a Special NIA Court, he is still in judicial custody as he was rejected bail in another case related to anti-CAA violence and is being investigated by the NIA.