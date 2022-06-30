Assam CM Congratulates Eknath Shinde: 'Your Leadership Will Take State To Greater Heights'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Eknath Shinde on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The leader stated that the newest CM of the country told him that he would visit the state very soon.

"Heartiest congratulations Shri @mieknathshinde ji on being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I’m sure your leadership along with support from @BJP4Maharashtra will take the State to greater heights of glory & ignite new hope among the people," CM Sarma tweeted.

"Spoke to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri@mieknathshinde ji to congratulate him on assuming office and convey best wishes on behalf of our state. He expressed his immense gratitude to the people of Assam & conveyed that he shall be visiting us very soon," his statement continued.

Congratulating Deputy CM Fadnavis he said, "Heartiest greetings Shri@Dev_Fadnavis ji on being sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Your act of selflessness is exemplary. I'm sure you will play a very crucial role in propelling your State to greater heights of progress. Best wishes!"

Notably, it was Assam where Eknath Shinde and his camp were stationed for close to a week. Post the MLC elections in Maharashtra on June 20, numerous Shiva Sena and independent MLAs led by Eknath Shinde went to Surat and then camped in the Radisson Blu hotel in Assam, sparking massive political upheaval in the state. The camp returned to Mumbai earlier in the day after former CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned on the night of June 29, post the SC decision to allow the floor test in the state.

In a significant development on June 30, former CM Devendra Fadnavis dropped a surprise and announced the name of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The leader was sworn in late in the evening along with Fadnavis as deputy CM.

Numerous other leaders conveyed their greetings to CM Shinde on taking up the position. Most noteworthy among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote, "I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights."