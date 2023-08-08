Assam CM Corners Congress Over 'divide & Rule' Policy, Blames For Ethnic Conflicts

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, called out the Congress party for its 'divide and rule policy' for the northeast as the opposition continued to demand a discussion on the Manipur crisis. Speaking at a press conference in Dispur, Sarma said that the border conflicts between the northeastern states was also a result of the previous Congress government's 'faulty policy' which opened the floodgates of illegal immigration from neighbouring states.

"During the Congress period, there were border clashes between Assam and Nagaland. There is a series of border clashes. You have created Arunchal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya. Why have you not created boundary at the time of the creation of the states?" Sarma questioned.

"Today we are fighting among ourselves. The entire policy of the Congress party was to ensure that communities fight among themselves, states fight among themselves, inter-religion fight takes place so that Congress party can rule northeastern region by divide and rule policy. That was the hallmark of the Congress policy in the entire region since 1962," said Sarma who jumped ship from Congress to BJP in 2015. He went on to blame the Congress governments for the ethnic conflicts that have plagued the northeastern region since decades.

Congress responsible for northeast's isolation: Sarma

Sarma made similar made similar statements a week ago and blamed the Congress regime "geographical isolation, political instability and imbalanced development" for 70 years. "In the last nine years, Honourable PM has extensively focused on connecting and uniting our region. The relentless focus on connectivity is not restricted to building physical linkages but winning the faith of the people by cementing emotional linkages," the CM tweeted.

"No Central Government, since 1947, has invested so much political capital in a region, where some states send just one MP to the Lok Sabha,'' he further said in his tweet.