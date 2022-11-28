Assam CM Defends Raking Up Shraddha Case In Gujarat; Pans Congress' 'appeasement Politics'

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Monday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma justified raking up the Shraddha murder case during the Gujarat election campaign. Essentially, he blamed Congress' 'appeasement politics' for the Maharashtra Police not registering an FIR on Shraddha Walkar's complaint in 2020. Back then, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government was in power in the state of which Congress was a key constituent.

Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "When I got the chance to come to Gujarat for the first time, I talked about Shraddha and Aaftab. Then, people asked what Shraddha and Aaftab have to do with Gujarat. Now, things are coming to light. Shraddha lodged an FIR against Aaftab in Maharashtra. At that time, there was a Shiv Sena-Congress government in Maharashtra which was formed after misleading people. The police didn't register Shraddha's FIR after being intimidated. If anyone lodges an FIR in any state citing a death threat, it becomes a criminal case."

"When a criminal case is filed, it becomes the property of the state. Even the victim doesn't have permission to withdraw it. You can withdraw if it is a civil case. Because of Congress' appeasement politics, one community 'has got the freedom to do whatever it wants to as the law cannot touch them. This was the culture of Congress. Owing to this, the country had to witness an incident like Aaftab and Shraddha. Murder has happened before too," he added.

The Shraddha murder case

Aaftab Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12 in connection with the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. According to the police, he strangulated her at their rented accommodation in Delhi on May 18, cut her body into several pieces, and disposed of them over a period of time. The case came to light after Walkar's father filed a complaint at the Manikpur Police Station in Vasai flagging that she was missing. Moreover, he informed the police that Poonawala often perpetrated violence against Shraddha during their three-year-long live-in relationship.

On the basis of an FIR registered at the Mehrauli Police Station in Delhi on November 10, the accused was traced and interrogated. While he initially claimed that Shraddha had severed her relationship with him and left the house, the police alleged that he eventually confessed to the crime. On November 26, he was sent to judicial custody for 13 days. Multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing body parts.