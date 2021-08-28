Assam CM Denies Fake Message About Delaying School Reopening, Asks Police To Investigate

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday flagged a fake announcement about the reopening of schools circulated as a tweet by him. He urged people not to pay heed and asked police to register an FIR and investigate the matter. "A fake announcement, purportedly issued from my Twitter account, about non opening of schools is being circulated on WhatsApp. This is a fake message and should not be given heed to. @assampolice please file an FIR. #FakeNews," Sarma tweeted.

The fake post shared on WhatsApp claimed that schools are not going to open from September. "It is postponed to November as COVID cases in the state are not yet controlled, further details will be announced," the fake message claimed.

Assam colleges and universities to reopen in September

Because of declining COVID-19 cases in the state, the Assam Government has allowed colleges and universities to start physical classes. The offline classes for Class 12, final year undergraduate and postgraduate students, will resume in the first week of September. State education minister Ranoj Pegu said that the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for the same would be announced by August end.

The decision to restart physical classes was taken during a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Himanta Biswa. “The cabinet decided to start classes for HS final, Degree final and PG final year from 1st week of September 2021," the CMO communique said, PTI reported.

The cabinet also decided that the first dose will be mandatory to attend offline classes. It added that vaccination camps would be set up at the offices of the District Elementary Education Officer, Block Elementary Education Officer and Inspector of Schools. Inoculation drive will also occur at university campuses between August 27 and September 5 to vaccinate teachers, non-teaching staff and students above 18 years of age.

The decision to open schools and colleges has been taken amid dwindling COVID cases. Assam on Saturday reported 586 new COVID-19 cases, nine death and 675 recoveries. Currently, the state has 6,087 active cases, while the death toll remains at 5,636. Total COVID-19 recoveries in the state stand at 5,74,955.

