Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Affirms 'Congress Will Even Lose In Panchayat Polls By 2026'

Taking a dig at the Congress party, which is going through a tough period after the recent drubbing in assembly elections, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, stated that a time will come when the grand old party will have to face a fate wherein they will not be able to win even in the Panchayat elections. Notably, Sarma, a former Congress leader, had defected the party back in 2015.

A day after the announcement of the assembly election results in 5 states, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Congress party will be reduced to a small geographical area by 2026. Sarma said, "I think Congress would not remain a big political party by 2026. It would be reduced to a political party of a district or a party limited to a small geographical area."

#WATCH | Gandhi's cannot take Congress into any victory...even Congress will not remain visible in Panchayat elections in days to come: Assam CM & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/FD7ZWOPRdy — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Post poll drubbing, Congress comes under heavy attack by BJP

After the grand old party were reduced to poor numbers in the recently concluded assembly elections, Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur took potshots at the grand old party, stating that Congress can be considered as a classic case to learn 'how to lose elections.'

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, however, avoided any questions on the Party's poll debacle, saying "Congress was my past & I don’t want to waste my time on my past. PM Narendra Modi has established a people-oriented government in the last 7 years and we believe that we will form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023.'' Notably, Scindia had quit Congress in March 2021, along with 22 Congress legislators and six ministers also leaving the party.

The Congress had been facing back-to-back defeats in successive elections after losing the 2014 parliamentary elections. The Party now has a Chief Minister in only two states - Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Both these states will go to the polls in 2023.

In the recently held assembly elections in five states, Congress had to suffer great losses. The party was restricted to winning just 18 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly; 11 of 40-seats in Goa; 19 of 70 seats in Uttarakhand and five of 60 seats in Manipur.



The BJP, meanwhile, scripted a monumental victory in the recently concluded assembly elections after winning 255 of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh; 20 of 40 in Goa; 32 of 60 seats in Manipur and 47 of 70 seats in Uttarakhand.

IMAGE : PTI / ANI