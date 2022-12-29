Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dissociates From 'church Scan' Order; Asks DGP To Enquire

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday dissociated himself from a police order seeking information on the number of churches in the state. Stating that such kind of information should not be asked, Sarma has asked DGP to enquire and take corrective measures.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said, "We should not ask for such kind of information... This might hurt the sentiments of a particular religious community. I don't know on what context the SP has issued the letter. I have asked DGP to enquire and take corrective measures."

I disassociate myself from the letter: Assam CM

"In Assam, we want to live in peace and harmony. We do not want to offend the religious sentiment of any community. I disassociate myself from the letter. This was never discussed in any government form. As a citizen of Assam, we want to live in peace and harmony with all the communities. DGP will take corrective measures," he added.

The special branch of Assam Police had sought information on the number of churches in the state and the pattern in which religious conversions are taking place, sources revealed.

The special branch had asked police personnel to find out the particulars concerning the land allotment and construction of churches in Assam. The order also asked police officers to arrest persons involved in conversions in the state.

TMC invites int'l intervention, writes to Vatican over Assam Police's order

Snowballing the issue, Trinamool Congress wrote a letter to the Embassy of the Holy See of the Vatican for asking an inquiry into the order issued by the Assam police seeking 'church data'.

Asking for international interference in the internal matter of India, the TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in the letter has urged the Vatican to seek an investigation into the matter and has asked them to raise the matter on appropriate forums.