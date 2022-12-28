Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Out At Congress MP Over His Hateful Provocative Speech

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday slammed Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Imran Pratapgarhi for his alleged hateful provocative speech.

Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that due to appeasement politics the people have pushed the grand old party to the margins of politics.

In the shocking video, poet Pratapgarhi is heard saying to people that if they have to die, then kill four or six people before it.

"Don't die like a coward...If you die, kill four to six people before you die," the Vadra-Congress MP said.

'People pushing Congress to margins of politics due to appeasement,' says Himanta

In reply, Himanta Sarma said, "Due to the politics of appeasement, the public has pushed the Congress to the margins of politics. New India is moving forward with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'."

Notably, in 2020, Prapapgarhi was booked for his provocative remarks on the Shaheen Bagh protests. At an event in Hyderabad, he had said, "Mujhe hairath hai us Hyderabad mein koi Shaheen Bagh kyu Nahi hai (I am surprised why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad)."

Recently, Congress mahagathbandhan ally RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui also made provocative comments. He said that he wanted his kids to settle abroad due to the "atmosphere in the country."