Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Border Disputes: 'Congress Conspired To Weaken North East'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday accused the Congress of weakening the North East. He said that had the Congress party would have earlier clarified on boundary demarcation of North Eastern states then today "we would have not faced any issues." Sarma alleged that it was Congress' game plan is to keep the North East fighting among themselves.

During a press briefing, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Congres made Meghalaya a state. Earlier it was a part of Assam but it was Congress who carved out the state. Not only that we had also changed our capital to Dispur after that. Congress distributed large sq km of land to Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya." "It was the Congress that made conspiracies to weaken North East. If they would have earlier clarified on boundary demarcation of North Eastern states today we would have not faced all these. Congress has no right to question us," he added.

Earlier, he had said that Congress were either casual or had planned a conspiracy while carving out North East. He also stated that the boundaries of North Eastern states should have been mentioned in the Constitution.

Border disputes in North East India

Assam has border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya. The border dispute cases of Assam with Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland are before the Supreme Court. Recently, Himanta Biswa's government signed an agreement with Nagaland to remove state forces from disputed locations.

On July 26 last year, six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 others were injured in an inter-border clash between Assam and Mizoram. On Thursday, CM Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the efforts being made to resolve the inter-state disputes.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya CM Sangma had said, "Called on HM Amit Shah with Assam CM Himanta Sharma & appraised him of Regional Committee reports. He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both states. MHA to examine the reports and we'll meet HM again after Jan26. (sic)" The two chief ministers will again meet Home Minister Amit Shah after January 26.