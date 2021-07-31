Assam CM Himanta Breaks Silence On Mizoram Police FIR; Seeks Probe By 'neutral Agency'

Breaking his silence on the FIR filed against him by the Mizoram Police, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed willingness to cooperate in any probe. Based on the complaint of an inspector in the Vairengte Police Station, Sarma, top officials and 200 unidentified Assam police personnel were booked over the clash that took place on July 26. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Assam CM made it clear that he was in favour of the case being transferred to a neutral agency especially as the incident occurred within his state. This has been conveyed to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, Sarma revealed.

Details of the FIR

Besides sections of the BEFR, Arms Act and Mizoram Containment and Prevention of COVID-19 Act, several sections of the IPC including criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, attempt to murder and assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty have also been invoked in the FIR. Interestingly, while the FIR was filed on July 26, it came to light only on Friday evening. As per the FIR, around 200 Assam Police personnel came to the Mizoram border outpost in Vairengte on Monday and tried to "forcibly" occupy it citing that it was an "encroachment" on the Forest Reserve.

It claimed that the officers from Assam intended to construct a camp there on the "instructions" of Himanta Biswa Sarma himself despite the Kolasib SP's attempt to have a healthy dialogue. Moreover, the FIR alleged that the Mizoram Police personnel fired back at their Assam counterparts only after the latter opened fire also targeting civilians in the process. Speaking to Republic TV earlier, Zoramthanga too had given the same explanation.

Assam Police summons key Mizoram officials

According to the Assam government, the trigger for the clash on Monday was Mizoram breaching the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area besides building an armed camp in the same vicinity. It claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in the death of 6 police officials and left over 50 persons injured. Subsequently, the MHA ordered the deployment of the CRPF at the site of the clash.

On July 27, the Assam Police filed an FIR regarding the incident under Sections 120(B),302,307,333,336,379 and 447 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 25(1-A) of the Arms Act and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. A day later, it issued summons to 6 officials of Mizoram's Kolasib district and Mizo National Front MP K Vanlalvena. Incidentally, MNF is a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance whose convenor is Himanta Biswa Sarma.