Assam CM Himanta Sarma Alleges PFI Role In Batadraba Violence; Demands Ban

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged Popular Front of India (PFI) in Batadraba violence where an angry mob set ablaze a police station following the death of a fish seller.

"PFI, CFI should be banned. PFI was involved in the Batadraba violence. I'll visit Batadraba in the last week of this month," Sarma said while addressing a press conference.

An angry mob had stormed the Batadraba police station and set it ablaze following the death of a fish seller on May 20. Police claimed that the fish seller, Safikul Islam, had died as he was unwell, but the deceased's family alleged that cops demanded Rs 10,000 and a duck to release him.

Islam's family also claimed that they were ready to give a duck but didn't have the money, due to which the police beat him up, leading to his death.

Assam police station attack: Prime accused killed in accident while 'escaping' custody

The prime accused in inciting mob violence died in an accident while allegedly trying to escape from police custody on Monday, police said. Ashikul Islam was hit by an escort vehicle of a police team as he tried to flee. He was rushed to the Nagaon Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Nagaon SP Leena Doley said, adding that five police personnel suffered minor injuries.

Islam was arrested on Sunday and he was taken to his house in Juria to recover arms and ammunition. Two pistols with seven rounds of live ammunition were recovered from his house.

So far, 11 people, including Islam, have been arrested in connection with the violence. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to monitor the probe into the entire incident.