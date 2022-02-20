Assam CM Himanta Sarma Avers Centre To Hold Key Meeting In April To Address Border Issues

On the occasion of the 36th statehood day in Arunachal Pradesh, neighbouring state Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Central Government will hold a crucial meeting in April to amicably resolve the border issues, urging Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to lead the North East team in the said meeting. It is pertinent to note here that Arunachal Pradesh was declared as a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987.

Assam CM's Tweet read:

To solve border issues amicably, our Govts will sit together in April. I hope that we'll be able to solve maximum problems within this year.



I urge Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju to lead Team NE so that our region can play a vital role in the country's development. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 20, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of 36th statehood day. Congratulating the people of Arunachal and revisiting the history of the state, PM Modi also spoke about how the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) availed a new identity in Arunachal Pradesh 50 years ago. PM Modi further noted that Arunachal will be the engine of India's growth in the 21st century.

"Many many congratulations to all of you on the 36th State Foundation Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 50 years ago North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) got a new name, a new identity as Arunachal Pradesh. This identity of the rising sun, this new energy has been continuously empowered by all of you hardworking, patriotic sisters and brothers in these 50 years." PM Modi said. He further added, "I firmly believe that eastern India, and especially Northeast India, will be the engine of the country's growth in the 21st century."

Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute

Being one of the border dispute examples from the northeast, both the states of Assam and Mizoram have historically been involved in several border-related disputes. Miscreants from Mizoram opened fire on workers building a road in Hailakandi district on August 17, prompting retaliation from the Assam police force. On August 20, a group of Mizoram labourers attempted to construct a bridge at Kachurthal in the Ramnathpur police station area, which also became a point of contention. On July 26, 2021, a longstanding border issue between the two Northeastern states flared into a fatal clash, in which at least six Assam police officers and one civilian were killed, and more than 50 others were injured. Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border. While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an inner line drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

In November 2021, CMs of both the states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reaffirmed their resolution on sustaining peace and tranquillity at the Assam-Mizoram borders.

Image: @himantabiswa