Assam CM Himanta Sarma Has 'divine' Meet With 90-yr Old; Kneels As She Expresses Grievance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a Government programme, made it a point to meet a 90-year old lady and confirmed all help regarding her son's job. The nonagenarian lady, Binu Goswami came from Dergaon and wearing a traditional chador mekhela, she met CM Sarma at a premium luxury resort in Kaziranga of Upper Assam.

In a video shared by the Chief Minister, he can be seen walking enthusiastically towards the 90-year-old and then kneeling down before her. The nonagenarian woman also rested her hands on the CM's shoulders as she spoke to the Assam CM. CM Himanta Sarma took to Twitter and mentioned about his meeting with the 90-year-old along with a video of the same.

"How divine it feels to have the blessings from 90-year-old grandmother at Kaziranga today. She had very kindly come to see me from Dergaon regarding a personal issue related to her son. Assured her of all support from government in resolution of the problem (Sic)."

The Government of Assam was conducting a one-day programme to brainstorm the ideas that will help in the implementation of the development schemes of the Government of Assam. He said, "As we complete one year of our govt in Assam, it gives me immense pleasure to meet my Cabinet colleagues & legislatures of@BJP4Assam & allied parties in a day-long session at Kaziranga. Grateful to BJP NE State Gen Secy (Org) Shri@AjayJamwalNE for his gracious presence."

Image: Twitter/@CMOFFICEASSAM