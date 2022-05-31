Assam CM Himanta Sarma Warns Min Sanjoy Kishan For Apologising To ULFA; 'Bad Precedent'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a warning to the Welfare of Tea Tribes Minister Sanjoy Kishan for apologising to the banned ULFA(I) on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ here, Sarma called it a wrong precedent, and highlighted how being a Minister, Kishan should not have done that. The Chief Minister said that he has completely 'censored' the Minister.

"I have told him to always work for the country, be firm, & never allow yourself to get weakened even if some organisation threatens you. Your life is precious but the country is more precious," said the BJP leader, adding that there was no scope of such activities in a nationalist party like the BJP.

Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued to Kishan. The Minister was given three days to respond to the notice, which asked him to explain why he had apologised to the militant outfit.

Assam Minister apologises to ULFA(I)

On May 15, Kishan had called a press conference to apologise to ULFA-I, hours after the outfit released a statement threatening to boycott him. Kishan's apology had sparked a row, with many citizens raising questions over the minister's gesture. Sanjay Kishan was participating in a government event in Nagaon district when media persons asked him about the recent activities of ULFA-Independent. In response, the minister called Paresh Barua a liar. The group took offence and sent an email to the media, threatening to ban the minister in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh and demanded an apology within 24 hours.

The minister called a press conference and issued an apology. "I was attending Gunutsov in a school in Nagaon where a journalist asked me about Paresh Barua and I, being on a busy schedule, never said anything which would have hurt Paresh Barua. I just said that under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, if the youths of Assam work for the development of the State, I wanted to speak about their self-dependence and nothing else. If I have hurt Hon'ble Paresh Barua, I'm hurt too," he said.

Soon after this, the ULFA(I) issued another statement the same day, withdrawing its “boycott” of the BJP leader from the tea tribe community.

(With agency inputs)