Assam CM Hints At 'positive News' On Rationalisation Of AFSPA In 2022 Amid Repeal Chorus

Amid the growing demand to repeal Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the Northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at positive news on this front in 2022. Enacted on September 11, 1958, to bring the situation under control in conflict-hit areas, AFSPA was initially implemented in the Northeast followed by Punjab. This law empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroy structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arrest anyone without a warrant.

At present, AFSPA is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in the Namsai district. In Jammu and Kashmir, a separate law- Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act has been in place since July 5, 1990. Addressing a press briefing on January 1, Sarma mentioned that the Indian Army has already withdrawn from the state of Assam barring for 5-6 districts.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "Regarding AFSPA, finally, Assam will see some rationalization of AFSPA during the year 2022. Because Army has virtually withdrawn from Assam leaving only 5-6 districts. So it is a dynamic situation. After 4 months, AFSPA is coming for renewal. And at that stage, the Assam government is going to take some pragmatic decisions in consultation with the Home Department. In regard to Nagaland also, the Central government has already constituted a committee. In the next 45 days, we are going to see certain positive development on that also."

AFSPA repeal demand

The demand to repeal AFSPA gained momentum after 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland on December 6. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals, leading to the death of 8 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces attack was carried out based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath.

On December 20, the Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to repeal AFSPA from the state. Three days later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key meeting which was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton, NPFLP leader TR Zeliang and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. They decided that a committee headed by MHA Additional Secretary N-E will be formed to look into the possibility of withdrawing AFSPA from Nagaland.

This panel will submit its report within 45 days and a decision on repealing the aforesaid law shall be taken based on its recommendations. Moreover, they reaffirmed that the Army personnel involved in the killings of civilians in Oting will be suspended with immediate effect. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, head of BJP ally NPP, has also pressed for the withdrawal of AFSPA from the entire Northeast.