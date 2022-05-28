Assam CM Issues Notice To Minister Sanjay Kishan For Apologising To Terror Outfit ULFA-I

A show-cause notice has been issued to Assam minister Sanjay Kishan by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he tendered an apology to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah.

Chief Minister Sarma has asked the Tea Tribes and Employment Minister to explain why he had apologised to Baruah, who heads the proscribed terror outfit that has, on several past occasions, promoted insurgency in the region.

On May 15, Kishan had called a press conference to apologise to ULFA-I, hours after the outfit released a statement threatening to boycott him. Kishan's apology had sparked a row, with many citizens raising questions over the minister's gesture.

Sanjay Kishan was participating in a government event in Nagaon district when media persons asked him about the recent activities of ULFA-Independent. In response, the minister called Paresh Barua a liar. The group took offence and sent an email to the media, threatening to ban the minister in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh and demanded an apology within 24 hours.

The minister called a press conference and issued an apology.

"I was attending Gunutsov in a school in Nagaon where a journalist asked me about Paresh Barua and I, being on a busy schedule, never said anything which would have hurt Paresh Barua. I just said that under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, if the youths of Assam work for the development of the State, I wanted to speak about their self-dependence and nothing else. If I have hurt Hon'ble Paresh Barua, I'm hurt too," he said.

Several people expressed concern over Kishan's act, terming it a violation of the oath taken on the Constitution of India as an elected representative.

Speaking to Republic, Naba Thakuria, a journalist and Convener of Patriotic People's Forum Assam, had demanded strict action against the minister.

"Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma should take strict action against his minister Sanjay Kishan for apologising to a banned terrorist group. He had violated the oath he took as a minister," Thakuria said.