Assam CM Lauds PM Modi, HM Shah After Signing Accord To End Border Dispute With Meghalaya

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed an accord in a bid to end the five decades-long border dispute between the two states. Post signing the accord, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma interacted with the media and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their efforts to achieve this 'historic day.'

Sarma also targetted the grand-old party Congress and alleged that the party could have resolved the issue when the decision to 'carve out' Meghalaya was being taken 50 years ago and claimed that the incumbent Central and the state government is working on a PHD (Peace, Heritage & Development) model for the development of the North East.

"The initiation of resolution of the 50 years old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been done today. This historic milestone could only be achieved because of the continuous effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. In the 1970s, Meghalaya was carved out from Assam, but in the State Reorganisation Bill, Congress could have resolved this. Both states kept fighting internally resulting in casualties. We're working on Peace, Heritage & Development (PHD) model for the Northeast's development," Sarma said.

'Historic day for the peaceful north-eastern states': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the CMs of Assam and Meghalaya, said, "Today, a 50-year-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. It is a historic day for the peaceful Northeastern states. Since 2014, Modi Ji has made numerous efforts for the development of the Northeast region. Since the time I became Union Minister I wanted to resolve Assam and Meghalaya's border dispute."

"On July 24, 2021, I went to Meghalaya to attend Ministers' meeting, where I appealed that we should resolve the dispute by having a serious dialogue. In a very small time, we have been able to do this. I believe that the remaining six out of 12 points of the dispute will be resolved at the earliest," the Home Minister added.

Assam-Meghalaya border dispute

The issue began in 1972 when Meghalaya was created from Assam due to differing interpretations of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for the new state's foundation followed. The border dispute between the two neighbouring states has since caused the eruption of several clashes.

Earlier in the month of January this year, Sarma had hinted that the decades-old border dispute between the two states could be resolved using a formula of "give and take" between the two north-eastern states. Earlier last week, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, informed Parliament that discussions have been going on at various levels between Assam and Meghalaya, to arrive at an amicable solution with the Central government maintaining its role as a facilitator in inter-state boundary disputes.

According to the recommended suggestions, Assam would maintain 18.51 square kilometres and give the remaining 18.28 square kilometres to Meghalaya.