Assam CM Lauds PM Modi's Efforts To Combat COVID-19, Says 'all Parties Stand With Him'

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to combat the deadly Coronavirus crisis and said that all political parties stand with him in the fight against the virus. He said, "In the near future, whatever programme is announced by Prime Minister Modi, along with the people of Assam, all political parties will stand with the PM to defeat COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held an all-party meeting over the Coronavirus situation. Currently, there are 29 positive cases of coronavirus in Assam, out of one person has reportedly died.

'Team Assam'

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday during the all-party meeting decided to proceed unitedly as 'Team Assam' to tackle the challenges posed by Coronavirus. Apart from the BJP and its ruling alliance partners AGP and BPF, all major opposition parties such as the Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), NCP, RJD and the Trinamool Congress put forward suggestions in combating the crisis situation.

Taking to Twitter, he also offered gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the health workers and police.

I am glad to share that leaders of all the political parties have taken a joint resolution to thank frontline health workers, security forces & all those who are leading our fight against #COVID19.



In this hour of crisis, we are together as #TeamAssam, serving the people. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 12, 2020

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world. Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries.

PM Modi on Saturday held a video conference with the states' Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period by two weeks, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 8,447 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 7,409 active cases. While 273 deaths have been reported overall, around 765 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

