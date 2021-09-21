Assam CM meets HM Amit Shah, Briefs Him On War Against Drugs & Progress Of Central Schemes

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to update him on the status of different central schemes in the state. He also gave the Union Home Minister an update on the state's "war against drugs". He wrote on his Twitter handle, "Today I called on Adarniya Union HM Sri @AmitShah. I apprised him on how Assam has pursued vision of Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi in our developmental journey & efforts to scale it up. Updated him on progress in implementation of various central schemes; & our war against drugs".

Following his meeting with Shah in Delhi, he informed ANI that they discussed the ongoing peace efforts in the northeastern regions and some other Assam concerns. He stated that they discussed Assam's unresolved issues. They also talked about many peace initiatives in the northeast. He added that various Assam issues and efforts to maintain peace among the northeastern states were discussed. This comes months after tensions between Assam and Mizoram reached a breaking point, resulting in a deadly fight on July 26 that killed six Assam police officers and one civilian. In a joint statement, the two countries had agreed to pursue the Centre's proposal of allowing neutral forces to monitor contested sections of the inter-state boundary to ensure peace. Assam has also been taking strict actions against the drug supply in the state. Today, the Assam Police recovered over 1 kg of the drug Heroin in Assam. The CM regularly shares updates about the drug busts on his Twitter handle.

Border Conflict between Assam and Mizoram

Badruddin Ajmal, the leader of the AIUDF, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in August to request his help in resolving the Assam-Mizoram border dispute. Before that, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue. This meeting was held days after a violent clash between the two states killed six Assam police officers and one civilian in a fierce gun battle on July 26.

Assam CM alleged Congress of planning a conspiracy

In August, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress party of the long-running conflict over the Northeastern states' borders, claiming that when they carved out states, they were either "casual" or "planned a conspiracy". The boundaries of northeastern states, he believes, should have been mentioned in the Constitution. He went on to say that when Mizoram, Meghalaya, and other states were founded, they should have been written into the Act. When asked about the reason for border disputes with neighbouring states, he stated that this did not happen and that this is why people fight every 3-5 years, resulting in casualties. He went on to say that boundaries were discretely mentioned when Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh were founded; hence there is no border conflict with their parent state.

"When Congress had carved out states, they were either casual or they planned a conspiracy that united northeast should not be formed to keep them fighting," he told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI