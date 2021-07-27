Assam CM Meets Police Personnel Injured During Border Dispute In Silchar Hospital

Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday morning reached Silchar hospital to meet police personnel who were injured during fresh violence between Mizoram and Assam, on July 26 (Monday). The injured police officers include Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant who according to the doctors is critically injured. On Monday night reports of firing and several casualties including civilians and jawans of Assam Police being gravely injured in the latest clashes along the border in Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Colasib district were recorded.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister also expressed sadness over the incident and alleged Mizoram police of being responsible for the clash.

Clear evidences are now beginning to emerge that unfortunately show that Mizoram Police has used Light Machine Guns (LMG) against personnel of @assampolice. This is sad, unfortunate and speaks volumes about the intention and gravity of the situation. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya in an exclusive interview with Republic revealed that Mizoram police in the name of 'border dispute' indulges in violent clashes every year.

"Last year also these people killed one person, this time, in the name of border dispute they attacked our police forces. Our security officials had reached the border area to resolve the matter where they started firing on them. Every year they initiate a ruckus," added Parimal Suklabaidya who is currently on his way to the disputed site.

When asked about Mizoram Chief Minister's claims, Suklabaidya questioned CM Zoramthanga's authority on the topic of Assam and other matters related to it.

"Every year these people come to our area, last year they hurled bombs in our schools, we have a police station in the Lailapur area, why wouldn't our police forces be there? Why Mizoram CM will talk about how many police are there in our area? The presence of state forces in that area is not new." further mentioned Parimal Suklabaidya.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Aggravating territorial disputes between Mizoram and Assam, on July 26, fresh violence broke out at disputed borders between both sides. The clashes emerged two days after Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah held dialogues between CM Zoramthanga and his Assamese counterpart CM Hemant Biswa Sarma in a convention of the North-East CMs. A grenade was reportedly hurled at a team of Assam government officials in Cachar district by alleged miscreants of neighbouring Mizoram on July 10 during an eviction drive against illegal encroachment was held. Varied high-level meetings between both state secretaries and ministers could yield no solid resolution per se.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Government asserted that state's Police personnel fired at the Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them. Meanwhile, CRPF ADG Sanjeev Jain told ANI that automatic weapons were fired from both sides. The Home Minister had also spoken to Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga who agreed to withdraw their police forces from the site.