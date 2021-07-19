Assam CM, Piyush Goyal Slam 'disgraceful' Oppn Over Parliament Ruckus; 'Insult To India'

Coming down heavily on the Opposition over the ruckus in the Parliament, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed their behaviour "utterly disgraceful" and objected to their actions on Monday. The Assam CM took to Twitter to condemn the behaviour of the Opposition and called it "shameful obstruction" of the Parliament session.

The Assam CM's condemnation comes after the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon session was marked by sloganeering and ruckus from Opposition parties while PM Modi was introducing the newly-inducted Council of Ministers to the Parliament.

It was utterly disgraceful for the Opposition to prevent Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji from introducing new Council of Ministers in the Parliament, many of whom are women, Dalits & STs.



This shameful obstruction to the dignified occasion is an insult to our democracy. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2021

It is pertinent to note that there has been a record inclusion of Ministers from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the Union Cabinet after the reshuffle. Moreover, the number of women in the Council of Ministers has also increased from four to eleven after the reshuffle.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned due to ruckus

Earlier on Monday, the proceedings in the Upper House were adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to departed sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav. No sooner did the House reassemble around 12.25 pm, members of the Opposition started raising slogans as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu was making his opening remarks about the expectations from the current session amid the COVID pandemic.

Amidst the sloganeering, the chairman asked PM Modi to introduce the newly-inducted ministers to the House. However, the protesting members kept raising slogans as a result of which the introduction of the ministers could not be cimpleted. Several Opposition leaders entered the well of the Upper House, adding to the chaos.

The Opposition parties had issued 17 notices to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to discuss issues which he declined saying that it was not feasible to take 17 issues in one go and assured the members that all the important matters would be taken up in due course of time. However, the assurance did not pacify the Opposition leaders, thereby forcing Vice President Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

PM Modi on Sunday chaired an all-party meet and assured that the Government will hold discussions on any subject if raised according to parliamentary rules and procedures. More than 40 leaders from 33 different parties attended the Sunday meeting. The prominent leaders who attended the meeting with PM Modi were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva. Despite the assurance, the Opposition resorted to sloganeering to disturb the Prime Minister while he introduced the Council of Ministers.

Piyush Goyal slams Opposition ruckus

Condemning the Opposition for the ruckus, Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said the behaviour of the leaders was an insult to democracy and the people of India. PM Modi, while addressing the media had urged the Opposition parties to ask the most difficult questions in the Houses but also allow the Government to respond to them in a disciplined environment.

Lashing out at the Opposition's behaviour, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "They could not see that such a large number of people from the backward community of the society have been inducted into the cabinet by the Prime Minister. For the first time, we saw such a large number of women, tribals, people from the northeast becoming a part of the Union Cabinet."

"It is unfortunate that introduction of OBCs, Dalits, SCs-STs, representatives of northeastern states, women as Ministers was interrupted. A democratic process was halted by Opposition MPs. It is an insult to the democracy and people of India. We condemn this," Piyush Goyal added while condemning the Opposition for the ruckus created in Rajya Sabha.

(With PTI Inputs)