Assam CM Rebukes Al-Qaeda's Meddling; Asserts 'no Discrimination Between Hindus & Muslims'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday responded to Al-Qaeda's video on the Hijab row, backing the Karnataka High Court's verdict on the case. Speaking to reporters, Himanta Sarma asserted that there is no discrimination between Hindus and Muslims, and uniforms exemplified that. He further added that, unlike Al-Qaeda, Indian Muslims would understand this.

"Karnataka High Court gave a clear verdict that it's not expected of a student to wear hijab... term uniform came so that there's no difference between Hindu and Muslim. Al-Qaeda will never understand but Indian Muslims will," said the Assam CM.

Al-Qaeda chief wades into Hijab Row

In a blatant move, Ayman al-Zawahiri- the chief of terror outfit Al-Qaeda urged Indian Muslims to react to "oppression" in light of the Hijab verdict. As per a 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday, Zawahiri hailed Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her burqa and raised slogans of 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance. Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he contended that Muskan Khan had given a moral lesson to other women who have an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West, and dedicated a poem to praise the student.

Ayman al-Zawahiri also lashed out at France, Holland, and Switzerland for banning the Hijab and criticized Bangladesh and Pakistan for being allies of the West. By virtue of this video, the Al-Qaeda chief rebuffed rumors of his passing away in 2020. His last video released in November 2021 had raised speculations over his possible demise, given that the Al-Qaeda chief failed to mention the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the biggest geopolitical development of the year.

Hijab verdict

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit, and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.