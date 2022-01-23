Assam CM Sarma And Nagaland CM Hold Fruitful Discussions On ‘issues Of Mutual Interest’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio on Sunday and discussed various issues pertaining to the welfare of the neighbouring states. Expressing his pleasure in holding a ‘fruitful’ dialogue with Nagaland CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet stated that their meeting was successful as both the CMs discussed various welfare measures.

In the meeting, Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and former CM TR Zeliang were also present. Sarma appreciated ‘CM Rio's warmth’ during the cordial dialogue.



Held a fruitful discussion with Hon’ble CM of Nagaland Shri @Neiphiu_Rio ji on issues of mutual interest, people’s welfare in both States & strengthening our friendship in presence of Nagaland’s DyCM Y Patton & ex-CM TR Zeliang.



I appreciate Rio ji’s warmth during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/dFjLoE22gD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2022

Mutual Agreement to resolve Assam-Nagaland border dispute

The meeting comes months after both the states got along to sign up a pact to resolve the border conflicts. Earlier last year in July, the Chief Secretaries of both the states mutually agreed to de-escalate the security forces from the borders of Dissoi valley and Nagajanka to alleviate the tension.

The agreement signed by the two Chief Secretaries of the states stressed that the status quo along the Assam-Nagaland border will be maintained by both sides. Both state governments also agreed to resolve the inter-state border dispute through dialogues.

The breakthrough agreement helped to restore peace in the tense areas. The pact was signed following a meeting at Dimapur between Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and his Nagaland Counterpart J Alam in the presence of Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The two sides, during the meeting, agreed to “maintain peace and tranquillity in the areas around Ao Senden village and Vikuto village as they are known in Nagaland and called as Jankhona Nala / Nagajankha and Compartment No. 12 respectively in Assam.”

The Assam-Nagaland border dispute

Assam's border dispute with Nagaland dates back to the creation of the state in 1963. The Nagaland State Act of 1962 had first defined its borders according to the 1925 notification after Naga Hills and Tuensang Area (NHTA) were integrated into a new administrative unit and made an autonomous area. However, Nagaland demanded that the new state should comprise the Naga Hills and all Naga-dominated areas in North Cachar and Nagaon districts. This led to tensions between Assam and Nagaland resulting in the first border clashes in 1965 and was followed by a series of such clashes. Later, the Assam government moved Supreme Court with a case for identification of boundaries and resolving border disputes which are still pending.



