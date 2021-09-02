Assam CM Sarma Confirms Reversing 2005 Renaming Of Orang National Park After Rajiv Gandhi

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday broke silence on the ongoing controversy relating to the rechristening of Rajiv Gandhi National Park to Orang National Park in Assam. Reasoning that no park in the state was ever named after a person, the Chief Minister outlined that the then government had affixed the name of Rajeev Gandhi in 2005, but now, the late Prime Minister's name has been dropped to 'honour people's sentiment'.

Located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Darrang and Sonitpur districts, the national park that is spread across an area of 79.28 sq km is known for wild animals like Royal Bengal Tiger, Indian Rhinos, Pygmy Hog, and wild elephants.

Wish to clear the air



-Orang national park has not been renamed



-No National parks in Assam named after any person



-In 2005,Govt broke this convention and name of the former PM Rajiv Gandhi was affixed



-original name restored to honour the local sentiments — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2021

Opposition on rechristening of Assam's National Park

Earlier in the day, the Opposition had slammed the BJP-led Assam government for changing the name of the National Park from Rajiv Gandhi National Park to Orang National Park. Former Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader KTS Tulsi called the rechristening "petty behaviour" of the BJP while adding that "there must be some dignity in governance to gain respect". The media-in-charge of Congress in Assam, Bobbeeta Sharma called it another attempt of the BJP to "wipe away contributions of Rajiv Gandhi to the country and to the state of Assam".

"They (BJP) can change names, but cannot wipe away the contributions of Rajiv Gandhi as the architect of modern and progressive India", Sharma said, while adding that "Rajiv Gandhi brought peace to the state after the six-year-long agitation against illegal immigrants by signing the Assam Accord in 1985." She further added, "Instead of recognising the contributions, the BJP is busy rewriting history".

Besides Congress, the Communist Party of India has also slammed this move of the government. Former Member of Rajya Sabha and CPI General Secretary D Raja has alleged that BJP's agenda is to resort to retitling of institutions and places even though they haven't contributed to the freedom of the country.

"Assam is under the BJP government, the policy of BJP is just to remove names of the past leaders. They want to change everything as per their agenda. They haven't contributed anything to the freedom of the country," the CPI General Secretary said.

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park. The government spokesperson, Pijush Hazarika after the rechristening of the National Park had claimed that the decision was taken after taking cognizance of the Adivasi and tea tribe community’s demands to change the name.