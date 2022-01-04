Last Updated:

Assam CM Sarma Extends Support To BJP's Protest In Hyderabad; Demands Bandi's Release

Assam Chief Minister extended his support to the BJP's candlelight protest in Hyderabad, demanding the release of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Swagata Banerjee
Assam

As the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday refused permission for Telangana BJP's proposed candlelight rally to protest against the arrest of the party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his support to the protest, demanding the release of the Telangana BJP chief. 

In a following tweet, CM Sarma added, "I extend my full support to the ongoing protests and demand immediate release of Bandi ji who has been illegally detained by the Telangana Govt for speaking up for justice."

A massive crowd gathered at the spot amid increased police presence. Police barricades have also been erected to block the BJP protest. 

Earlier, BJP National president JP Nadda visited the protest site.

After the visit, he addressed a press conference and said, "Today, I'm here to show my solidarity in the fight that the Telangana BJP is fighting for the people and employees of the state. The situation of the govt was exposed at that time. I asked the Joint Commissioner of Police - Do we have the permission now? He answered that he didn't know. That means that the administration was bent upon stopping me, but did not have any answer."

Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested

Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was arrested on Sunday night on various charges including violation of provisions of IPC Section 188 and the Disaster Management Act. He had planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against the Telangana government's order on introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs. "The order hurt the interests of the teachers and others vis-a-vis their transfers," Kumar had alleged.

Police had claimed that no official permission was taken for the planned protest and the gathering of BJP workers was against COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and the Telangana government.

