Assam is growing at such a fast pace that the state in the next five years “will no longer come with a begging bowl but will contribute to the growth of this country,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The leader made the comments during Republic Bharat’s ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’ on Friday while talking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in Delhi. He further added that Assam’s economy is just marginally behind Punjab and is now the 17th biggest in India.

Assam will be one of the top 12 economies of the country

"There are 24 medical colleges being constructed in a relatively small state like Assam, apart from AIIMS. Assam has the 17th highest GDP in the country. We are in close competition with Punjab. According to last year’s figures, Assam’s GDP is Rs 5 lakh crore and Punjab’s GDP is 5 lakh 50 crore including Chandigarh. Except for the COVID period, Assam is growing by 14-15 per cent annually. In the past 2-3 years, we have negotiated over one lakh crore of private investment into the state," informed Sarma.

During the COVID-19 period, Assam supplied oxygen to all the northeastern states, the CM said. “Assam proudly provided oxygen to the neighbouring states, to all the states of North-East. We didn’t ask for oxygen from any state at the time of crisis,” and expressed hope Assam will be one of the top 12 economies of the country if given a chance for the next 10 years.

Peace accord with terrorist outfits

The insurgent activity in Assam is also been nipped in the bud with the back-to-back signing of peace accords with the insurgent groups. “We have done a timely resolution with terrorist outfits. The disturbed area act has been removed from over 70 per cent of Assam.”

Sarma announced, “Give us five years. We will no longer come with a begging bowl and start contributing to the growth of India.”