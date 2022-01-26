Assam CM Sarma Lauds Ghulam Nabi Azad On Being Conferred Padma Bhushan; 'well Deserved'

A day after the Government of India announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday showered praises on senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, after he was awarded the Padma Bhushan. The Assam CM also extended gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the honour to the senior Congress leader.

The Assam CM tweeted:

I've known @ghulamnazad Ji for many years. This is a well-deserved recognition for the distinguished politician, gentleman & a staunch nationalist.



My gratitude to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the decision to confer Padma Bhushan on Azad ji https://t.co/wYTJKXJrWZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 26, 2022

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal congratulated 'bhaijaan' Ghulam Nabi Azad for being awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life."

It is important to note that Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and 21 other senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 regarding the uncertainty over the leadership and the drift in the party and formed the G-23 group.

Padma Bhushan awardees for 2022

On the eve of 73rd Republic Day 2022, the Government of India on Tuesday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Some of the notable names to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan honour include tech moguls Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet CEO), SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year in the month of March or April. This year, the President has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards. The list comprises 17 Padma Bhushan Awards.