Assam CM Sarma Proclaims 'Congress-mukt North East To Continue' As BJP Wins Both RS Seats

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam that were up for election on Thursday. The two elected MPs are Pabitra Margherita of the BJP and Rwngra Narzary of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), a coalition partner in Assam's NDA Government. The Congress party was hoping to gain one of the two Rajya Sabha seats after being comprehensively defeated in the recently held Vidhan Sabha elections in the five states of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Consequent to the result, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has proclaimed,” It's a historic day for Assam. PM Modi has reduced the areas of AFSPA & in a return gesture, the people of Assam gave us two Rajya Sabha seats. Congress & AIUDF alliance was unholy. We defeated them today and will also defeat them in upcoming Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls"

He added, "There will be no Rajya Sabha member from Congress and there is no Congress govt in the North East. At one time the North East used to be a strong-hold of the Congress but now it is Congress-mukt. This situation will continue, it is sustainable and durable."

To Congress' dismay, outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora received only 35 votes, falling short by eight votes. Pabitra Margherita of the BJP received 46 votes, while Rwngra Narzary of the UPPL received 44 votes.

Opposition Members Cross-Vote For NDA Candidates

The NDA received 90 votes, an increase of 11 votes above their present strength of 79. A substantial number of 'Opposition members' voted for Rwngra Narzary, the UPPL candidate. It should be noted that three MLAs from the Bodoland People's Front have endorsed the BJP.

The counting of votes was first postponed on Thursday (March 31) when the Congress filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner against three BJP MLAs, one MLA from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), and one MLA from its own party.The counting is said to have started around 10:30 p.m. and proceeded until late at night. The cross-party voting was lauded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the consequence of "conscience votes."

"Assam has reposed its faith in PM Sri Narendra Modi ji by electing two NDA candidates to the Rajya Sabha by huge margins - BJP's Sri Pabitra Margherita (won by 11 votes) & UPPL's Sri Rwngwra Narzary (won by 9 votes). My Compliments to winners.” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a tweet.

After this year's biennial elections for the Upper House, Congress's numbers will be at an all-time low, potentially near to the bare minimum required to keep the post of Leader of the Opposition. If the party fails to perform well in the Gujarat elections later this year and the Karnataka assembly elections next year, it may lose its upper-house status in the subsequent biennial elections.