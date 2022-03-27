Assam CM Sarma Slams Kejriwal; 'If Other Movies Made Tax-free, Why Not The Kashmir Files?'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went all out to criticise Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments on the film The Kashmir Files. ''Delhi has, in the past, made many movies tax-free, then why is Kejriwal suggesting to upload the movie on Youtube and what's the reason for not making it tax-free,'' he questioned. The Assam CM also took a swipe at the Delhi CM for brazenly insulting the hindu society.

'Dont insult hindu society': Assam CM Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was commenting to Kejriwal's speech in the Delhi assembly on March 25 said, "You make it tax-free or not, you do not have the right to humiliate and insult us. You may do whatever you want, but do not be 'anti-Hindu' so openly. If our Hindu samaj (society) is in this condition, it is because we are more anti-Hindu within the Hindu family. Otherwise, Hindu civilisation once used to show the path to the world."

The Delhi CM in his assembly speech, rejecting the idea of making the movie tax-free, had suggested putting the movie on YouTube. In response to this, CM Sarma said, "Arvind Kejriwal has made several movies tax-free in Delhi. I want to ask him why did he not ask to upload all those movies on YouTube? Why do you have interest only in The Kashmir Files being uploaded on YouTube?"

Earlier on March 25, CM Sarma had accused the Delhi CM of using the platform of the state assembly to "rub the salt in the wound of hindus", he said, "If you don't want to make The Kashmir Files tax-free, don't. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitude & appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn't behove a CM to use the Assembly to rub salt in the wound of Hindus."

Haryana, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka and Gujarat have made the Anupam Kher-starrer tax-free in a bid to attract more audience at the ticket counter. The movie is set on the background of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Jammu and Kashmir, that followed the barbaric genocide in 1990.

About The Kashmir Files Day 16 box office collections

The Kashmir Files, as per a report on Box Office India, earned around Rs 7.50 crore on March 26. This was a day after the collections had fallen to Rs 4.50 crore for the first time since the opening day, after a run of two weeks in excess of over Rs 8 crore collections every day. The movie has thus neared the Rs 220-crore mark at the ticket windows.

