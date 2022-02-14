Assam CM Sarma Tears Into KCR For Seeking Surgical Strike Proof; 'Martyrs Insulted'

The war of words between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) continued on Monday after the TRS supremo demanded proof of the 2016 surgical strike by the Indian Army.

Addressing a press briefing on February 13, KCR defended Rahul Gandhi for raising questions over the surgical strike citing that BJP spreads false propaganda. In response, Sarma accused KCR of insulting the martyrs in a bid to prove his "loyalty" to the Gandhi family. Moreover, he affirmed that anyone questioning the Armed Forces will be taken to task.

KCR told the media, "There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking the proof of the surgical strike. What was wrong? Even now I am asking. Let the government of India show. It is their responsibility. There are apprehensions among the people. BJP makes false propaganda. That's why people are asking for proof. In a democracy, you are not a monarch. You are not a King."

On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack -Opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by again questioning the surgical strike



KCR &Cong is in competition to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family



Our loyalty is with Bharat.Those questioning the armed forces won’t be spared pic.twitter.com/XgaJR3wt5a — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 14, 2022

Himanta-KCR spat

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on February 11, Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted Rahul Gandhi for seeking "proof" of the 2016 surgical strike. However, he stoked controversy by casting aspersions on the parentage of the former Congress president. A key Minister in the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in Assam, he switched over to BJP on August 23, 2015.

Demanding his ouster a day later, Telangana CM KCR said, "PM Modi Ji, is this BJP's culture? Is this our Hindu religion? Is this the tradition of our country? Your CM is asking a leader whose father was he born to. I demand as an Indian. I hang my head with shame. I am in tears. This is not a good thing for the country."

Speaking to the media on the Telangana CM's outburst, Sarma responded, "There cannot be a greater crime than insulting the Army and asking for proof from the Army over the surgical strike. Mother and motherland are superior even to Heaven. He (KCR) got agitated by what I said to Rahul Gandhi.

But when Rahul Gandhi talked about the Army, then why did he not get agitated? Why did these people not tweet then? Some people believe that you can't tell anything to Gandhis but can do everything else. This mindset has to go from the nation."