Assam CM Says 'have No Role In VP Polls' After Margaret Alva Confirms Seeking Support

Earlier, Opposition's VP candidate Margaret Alva said that she is in touch with Chief Ministers, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma & UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Himanta Biswa Sarma

After Opposition Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva informed that she spoke to a few Chief Ministers like Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the Assam CM on Sunday confirmed having a conversation with the former, however, he added that he has no role to play in VP polls as he is not a member of the electoral college. 

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said:

Days after lambasting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its decision to abstain from voting in Vice-Presidential elections, Margaret Alva, on Sunday, informed that she is in touch with Chief Ministers of several states including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. The leader asserted that she can bring a change in the Rajya Sabha's functioning. 

Speaking to the media, Alva said, "I have started speaking to CMs of many states including those who're not supporting me; I'm asking for their help. CMs of Assam, Karnataka and Yogi Adityanath, all are my friends... I can bring change in the functioning of Rajya Sabha."

Margaret Alva slams TMC for abstaining from vote

On Friday, Alva called TMC's decision to abstain from voting in V-P elections 'disappointing'. Calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the 'epitome of courage', the leader hoped that the West Bengal CM stands with the Opposition. The former Governor of Rajasthan also slammed the Trinamool Congress and said that it is not a time for 'whataboutery, ego or anger.'

On Thursday, Mamata-led TMC announced it would abstain from the vice presidential election, as it does not agree with the way the Opposition picked its candidate without keeping the party in the loop.

National Democratic Alliance's nominee is former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the poll scheduled to be held on August 6. On July 17, Opposition parties picked up the senior Congress leader Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the poll.

