Assam CM Says No Disagreements Over Population Control Policy; Opposition Objects

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to bring the much speculated Population Control Policy likely in the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly which will begin on July 12.

The population control measures which the State government wants to introduce in Assam will restrict anyone having more than two children from availing benefits of government schemes. While making an announcement in a press briefing last month, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that the two-child policy would not be imposed at one go and instead a gradual downward flow will be adopted, which will eventually stop at two children.

The announcement made by the Chief Minister invited wide criticism from several minority leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Assam's AIUDF leaders also criticised the move saying it's targeting the minority community in particular.

Assam CM set to meet intellectuals of Muslim community

Speaking to the media, on the sidelines of the State Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that there is no reaction from the Muslim community.

"Both the factions of All Assam Minority Students' Union met me separately twice in the last one month and they have welcomed the move. They have agreed that Muslim community in Assam needs population control measures," he added.

The Chief Minister further added that on July 4, he will again meet intellectuals from the community and elaborately discuss the issue.

"On July 4, I have invited the intellectuals of the Muslim community and we will discuss all the issues concerning them. After that I will also invite the socio-political organisation for discussion."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that measures that the government wants to adopt are for the well-being of the minority community.

"We are talking about their well-being so I don't think there will be any resistance," he said.

It may be mentioned that the population control measures will not be applicable to tea tribes, scheduled tribes, and scheduled caste populations of the State as they are exempted.

"Everyday BJP spokespersons target minorities and Muslims": AIUDF Leader

Meanwhile, All India United Democratic Front's leader and MLA Dr Hafiz Rafiqul Islam retaliated that the CM of Assam has been playing a dirty game.

"Let him bring the bill, we will see, we will discuss and we will take a decision. But he is targeting a particular community, everyday their spokespersons are targeting minorities and Muslims. My opinion is if there is a problem, we should sit together, discuss it together and solve the problem. But, the Chief Minister of Assam said that tea tribes and tribals are not bound by these rules and regulations and they can do whatever they want. He is just targeting the minorities and Muslims, this is not fair, this is against the rules and regulations and against the Constitution," he said.

The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on July 12 and the State government is likely to bring the Bill in the House during the Budget Session.