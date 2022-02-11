Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for their 'appeasement politics', alleging that the party wanted to hold back the Muslim community by using them as vote banks. Backing the uniform amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Himanta Sarma stated that schools/colleges were places of education, not 'fashion shows'.

'College and schools are for studying not for fashion shows that you go there and start fashion shows. Our Muslim daughters also have the right to study, they should be doctors, engineers, why are you entangling them in hijabs? Wear hijabs at your homes and in public, but when you come to school, wear a uniform. Uniforms enforce equality amongst us, they promote justice and love. But Congress will never say this. They don't want them to become doctors and engineers, they want them to wear hijabs and do nothing," he said.

'Jinnah's soul has entered Congress party'

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, the Assam CM further stated that 'Jinnah's soul' had entered the Congress party and alleged that they wanted to 'divide the nation' along religious lines.

"Congress party says let us come to power, we will give you a Muslim university, what kind of secularism is this? Congress' DNA is politics of appeasement. Next, you will enforce orders on Namaz. What kind of country do you want, by dividing it like this? Has Jinnah's soul entered your body that you want to divide everyone like this?"

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for elections on February 14 in a single phase. Results will be declared on March 10.

Appeasement is in Congress’ DNA. It has worked relentlessly to appease the Muslims for getting their votes. But instead of working for their advancement, the party wants the Muslims to remain backward and hence is promoting madrassas and hijab. pic.twitter.com/a4eBLSTvaB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 11, 2022

Hijab row

As Supreme Court refuses to intervene in the Hijab row, Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest," read the HC order.

In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday. The HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM.