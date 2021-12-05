Assam CM Slams 'divisive Politics', Affirms 'Religion Shouldn't Become Cause Of Bloodshed'

Accusing the 'Left and Liberals' of creating a divide between communities in India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that religion should not become a cause of bloodshed among people in the country. While addressing a book launch event in Guwahati, Sarma described religion as an academic activity to know oneself.

“Following a religion is an academic activity to know yourself and should not become a cause for blood-shed and activities against the country. Left and Liberals are responsible for bitterness between us (Hindus-Muslims). Congress amplified it for vote bank,” the CM said.

Sarma added that after independence, Left-liberals designed academic curricula of India in a way that 'produce rebels and cause divide between communities. They seek ways to eliminate the respect for State from the minds of people, he added.

The Assam CM was gracing a discussion on a book on Veer Savarkar in Guwahati and delivered a “power-packed speech expounding on the relevance of Savarkar” in present times.

Glad to participate in a discussion on Uday Mahurkar & Chirayu Pandit's book 'Veer Savarkar: the Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition' at ITA Machkhowa. It throws light on untold truths & will inspire young readers to challenge historical negationism involving the patriot. pic.twitter.com/xNcaI2PGhg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 4, 2021

Author of the book on Veer Savarkar, Uday Mahurkar in a tweet wrote, “Thankful to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji for gracing a discussion on our book on Veer Savarkar in Guwahati and delivering a power-packed speech expounding on the relevance of Savarkar and how Leftists distorted our history and sowed seeds of discontent amongst people for their divisive ends.”

Savarkar, popularly known as 'Veer Savarkar' is remembered for his part in the freedom struggle and developing the ideology of Hindutva. While some know Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as 'Veer', others perceive the freedom fighter as a ‘co-conspirator’ in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Some also believe that sought clemency from the British Raj, during his years in prison.

