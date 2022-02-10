Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'tukde Tukde Philosophy'; Questions His Stand On Nationalism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked him about his issue with "nationalism". In response to Rahul Gandhi's tweets on Thursday, Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at the former and affirmed that "India is far beyond just a union and is a proud Nation". Moreover, he slammed the Wayanad MP and alleged him for having a "tukde tukde philosophy". In his tweets, the Assam CM also avered that beyond Bengal, the North-East exists.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi earlier asserted in a tweet that there is "strength in our Union". He added that India's strength lies in its Union of cultures, diversity, languages, people and states. The Wayanad MP avered that from "From Kashmir to Kerala, from Gujarat to West Bengal, India is beautiful in all its colours,". He attacked the Centre and urged it not to insult India's spirit.

"Don’t insult the spirit of India," he said in his tweet

'There are two Indias': Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Earlier on February 2, Rahul Gandhi participated in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address. During his address, the Wayanad MP stoked a fresh row with his remarks. He opined that there are "two Indias" and raised the issue of rich and poor in the country.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country," said Rahul Gandhi. "And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," he added

'Free country from all fears': Rahul Gandhi

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to "come out and vote and free the country from all fears" as polling for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was underway.

"Free the country from all fears. Come out and vote," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi