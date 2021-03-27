Assam CM Sonowal Casts His Vote, Says 'Congress & Others Only Seen In Media; BJP Works'

Voting for 47 seats in the first phase of the Assam elections 2021 began on Saturday with long queues of voters waiting to cast their votes. The fate of many prominent candidates is at stake in the election. Voting in the first phase is going on in 47 seats of the 126-members of the Assam assembly. According to the Election Commission, 39.74 percent of the voting took place till 01: 11 pm. Votes are being cast for 47 seats in 12 districts of Assam namely- Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur, and Nagaon.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal who is also a key candidate in the first phase of the assembly election in the state cast his vote at a polling station in Dibrugarh. He also offered prayers at the Boga Baba Mazar. Assam CM Sonowal is hoping to retain the Majuli assembly seat after winning from there in 2016.

After casting his vote, Assam CM stated that the work done by the BJP government has provided great relief to the public over the last 5 years, the CM exuded confidence that all its candidates will win in this phase of elections. He said, "The work we have done in 5 years has provided great relief to the public. Irrespective of caste and religion we bought everyone together. That's why the BJP is everywhere. Congress and other parties have a great presence in the media but on the ground they are nothing. Our aim is to form BJP govt again with more than 100 seats. All our candidates will win." READ | PM Modi urges people to vote in 'record numbers' as polling begins in West Bengal, Assam

Before this, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Assam to exercise their right to vote. Prime Minister Modi called upon all eligible citizens to cast their votes.

The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

"Today, the first phase of polling is held in Assam. I appeal to all brothers and sisters, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers to maintain peace, development, and prosperity in the state. Your participation in this grand festival of democracy is the main pillar of the progress of Assam, so do vote," Union HM Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

à¤†à¤œ à¤…à¤¸à¤® à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¥à¤® à¤šà¤°à¤£ à¤•à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤­à¤¾à¤ˆà¤¯à¥‹à¤‚-à¤¬à¤¹à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥‡à¤·à¤•à¤° à¤¯à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¥€à¤² à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤•à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿, à¤µà¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤¸ à¤µ à¤¸à¤®à¥ƒà¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤ à¤°à¤–à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤



à¤²à¥‹à¤•à¤¤à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¤­à¤¾à¤—à¥€à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥€ à¤…à¤¸à¤® à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤—à¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤®à¥à¤– à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤‚à¤­ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤‡à¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤…à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2021

Important electoral battles:

Majuli: Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) vs Rajib Lochan Pegu (Congress)

Lakhimpur: Utpal Dutta (AGP) vs Manab Deka (BJP) vs Joy Prakash (Congress)

Titabar: Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (Congress) vs Hemanta Kalita (BJP)

Sibsagar: Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP) vs Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) vs Subhramitra Gogoi (Congress)

Gohpur: Utpal Borah (BJP) vs Ripun Bora (Congress)

Jorhat: Hitendra Nath Goswami (BJP) vs Rana Goswami (Congress)

Nazira: Debabrata Saikia (Congress) vs Mayur Borgohain (BJP)

Bokakhat: Atul Bora (AGP) vs Mridul Saikia (NCP)

(Image Credits: @sarbanandsonwal/Twitter)