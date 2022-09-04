Assam CM Takes Another Jibe At Kejriwal Over School Education; 'We Prefer To Work Quietly'

The Twitter spat between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal is nothing new as the two continue trading jibes over each others' governments regarding several issues including education and other sectors.

In his latest attack on the Delhi Chief Minister, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday listed out the initiatives taken by his government in the education sector further remarking that his government prefers to work "quitely."

Sharing a video clip that showcases Assam's development in the education sector, Sarma tagged Kejriwal and captioned the post by saying, "In this academic year we've established 100 Secondary Schools for kids of tea garden workers; 100 more in pipeline. Tea gardens are located in remotest parts of Assam. Watch these infrastructure and lovely kids."

Furthermore, as the video proceeds, it claims that the state is proud to have a robust school education system with more than 2 lakh teachers teaching over 65 lakh students in 44,521 government schools. It also claims that a total of 1.18 lakh mid-day meal workers are also engaged by the state government.

In addition to this, in the main highlight of the video, the government also claims that around 100 secondary schools have been opened in this academic session for children of tea garden workers, while 100 more schools and 10 colleges are in the project preparation stage.

The video ended with the line, “We prefer to deliver quality, quietly!"

Delhi CM's remarks on the Assam government's decision to shut down schools

Notably, two chief ministers have been engaging in verbal dues ever since the Assam government announced to shut down schools due to poor performance by students. Tweeting over the same, Arvind Kejriwal while stating that closing down schools is not a solution further said, "We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right."

Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji - As usual you commented on something without any homework!



Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below.



How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs? https://t.co/PTV7bO4GKL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2022

On the other hand, in a stern response to this, the Assam CM while taking a jibe at Kejriwal said that he is making comments without doing his homework. Since then, the two leaders have been attacking each other on the development status in their respective states.

