'Assam CM Tearing Down Madrassas To Please BJP & RSS': Congress Chides Himanta Sarma

As the Assam government continues its crackdown on illegal, madrassas in the state, Congress has started picking holes in the demolition drive and accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of attempting to please the BJP leadership.

Three madrassas have been demolished by the BJP government within the last month in different parts of the state after arresting their teachers, who were found to be allegedly involved in "jihadi" activities. The action has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, which termed the exercise as "totally illegal" and targeted at "one particular community."

Criticising the government's action, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "The CM has no shame. He is realising the need to tear down Madrassas only after joining BJP. Why did spend such a big part of his life in Congress then? He was not only a part member, but a minister in the state cabinet. Why did Sarma never think of demolishing then? His actions are solely aimed at pleasing the BJP leadership and the RSS."

The Assam government has expressed concern over the mushrooming of private Madrassas in the state, especially after discovering its links with terror outfits such as Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

There were reports that some militants used to disguise themselves as religious teachers and sneak into Assam to carry out subversive and anti-state activities. Claiming that Assam has become a "hotbed for Jihadi activities", CM Sarma ordered that all Madrassas be registered on the government portal, along with their teachers if they have come outside the state.

Assam Govt razes terror-linked Madrassas

On August 30, authorities in Assam razed three madrassas in three different districts over suspicions that their premises were being used for terror activities, besides finding them structurally vulnerable and unsafe for human habitation.

The administration bulldozed madrassas at Moirabari in Morigaon district on August 4, at Dhakaliapara in Barpeta on August 29, and at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon on August 31. The action came after the Assam police recovered incriminating documents including a booklet of ABT in Bangla and a logo belonging to AQIS from the Markjul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrasa in Bongaigaon.

Since March this year, Assam Police have nabbed around 40 people for allegedly being involved in jihadi activities and a strict vigil is being kept, especially in the minority-dominated areas of lower and central Assam.