Assam CM To Launch Rs 750 Crore Development Projects In Barak Valley

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to embark on a two-day visit to Barak Valley commencing from September 7, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a series of developmental projects and schemes amounting to over Rs 750 crore.

Among the notable projects, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Badrighat bridge over the Barak River on the Silchar-Fulertal road, costing Rs 58 crore. Additionally, he will open the Itkhola Ghat bridge linking Dudhpati with Silchar, an Rs 87 crore endeavour, and the Sonai-Dungripar road bridge, a project valued at Rs 14 crore.

In a bid to honour historical figures, Sarma will unveil the statues of Bir Lachit Barphukan at the DC Office in Silchar, amounting to Rs 11 lakh, and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Hailakandi, constructed at a cost of Rs 11.5 lakhs, as stated by the state government.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Convention Centre in Silchar, an Rs 16 crore project, the integrated DC office for Cachar in Silchar, estimated at Rs 48 crore, and the improvement and upgradation of the 22 km Borkhola-Kalain road, totaling Rs 210 crore. Additionally, he will oversee the improvement, upgradation, and maintenance of the Sessabari-Hailakandi Dwarbond road, valued at Rs 256 crore.

Sarma is also scheduled to participate in the 5th Jal Jeevan Sanmilan, which encompasses 75 schemes with a cumulative worth of Rs 70 crore, according to state government officials.

(With inputs from agencies)