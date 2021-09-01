Assam CM Welcomes Bhabanipur MLA To 'pariwar' Who Resigned From AIUDF To Join BJP

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Phanidhar Talukdar resigned from the party and joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday, September 1. He tendered his resignation as MLA from the Bhabanipur constituency in Assam on Tuesday.

Bhabanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar told ANI, "I left AIUDF to work with the CM. There's no issue with AIUDF but I was hoping that they'll be part of govt. People in my constituency are poor. How long will I be in opposition & how it is going to benefit the people of my area? So I joined BJP."

Talukdar is the third legislator to join BJP after MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi of Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain of Thowra. Post his resignation, the AIUDF’s strength in the 126-member House will come down to 15.

Assam CM welcomes AIUDF MLA

Responding to Phanidhar Talukdar joining BJP, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Happy to have met Hon MLA of Bhabanipur Sri Phanidhar Talukdar, who resigned from @AIUDFOfficial & will join @BJP4Assam later today. I welcome him to our Pariwaar."

Assam Congress cut ties with AIUDF

On August 30, the Assam unit of the Indian National Congress had announced its decision to cut ties with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) as it was unhappy with the AIUDF's relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Assam Congress spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said that the core committee meeting, which was chaired by the party's state president Bhupen Bora, observed that the AIUDF's "behaviour and attitude in relation with the BJP has baffled the members of the Congress."

She informed, "The continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP and the chief minister by AIUDF leadership and senior members have affected the public perception of the Congress party."

Sharma said that the decision to remove AIUDF from the opposition's 'Grand Alliance' was unanimous and the Congress High Command will be informed accordingly. She further informed that BPF has expressed its unwillingness to be part of this grand alliance.

