Assam CM's remarks about Rahul show BJP, RSS' culture: Patole

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter's controversial remark about Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma's "distasteful" statement "reflected the culture of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," Patole told reporters here.

"By making such statements, Sarma has shown that his mental balance has deteriorated and he needs to be treated in a good hospital," the Congress leader added.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

He then asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi".

Patole said that BJP leaders have repeatedly used derogatory language about Congress leaders.

"This is their culture but not the culture of Congress. We wish that Sarma is cured of this vicious disease soon," he added.

In democracy, opposition parties have the right to hold the government accountable and as a responsible opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has done his job of raising questions, Patole further said.

He also said that Sarma, who is a chief minister, needs to follow some decorum, "but it's not his fault, this is what the RSS teaches." PTI MR KRK KRK KRK

