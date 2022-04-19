After tendering his resignation from Indian National Congress, Ripun Bora on Sunday joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bora's resignation came amid rising internal disputes in the Congress party since the recently concluded assembly polls in five states. Following this, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has now admitted that it is a setback for the party.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday slammed former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora for his jump to TMC. Speaking to Republic, Bhupen Borah accused Ripun Bora of needing an ‘accommodation’ to stay in power. However, he also admitted that the former chief’s move comes as a temporary setback for the party in the state.

Interestingly, former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora stirred a new controversy after he blamed Assam Congress leaders for his defeat in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

Accusing the party of infighting, he also launched an allegation that a certain section of Assam Pradesh Congress leaders was maintaining a secret understanding with the BJP government, mainly Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Reacting to this, Bhupen Borah refuted the allegations and accused Ripun Bora of having an understanding with the CM himself.

The state party chief further stated that a few more leaders might jump the ship and join Bora. Earlier on Sunday, Congress had lashed out at Bora for his jump and accusations that followed. Assam Congress working president Jakir Hussain termed Ripun Bora’s jump a betrayal and accused him of being ‘power hungry’.

Ripun Bora tenders resignation from Congress

In his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Bora wrote, "Instead of fighting and unitedly and aggressively to prevent BJP at this critical juncture of the country, the leaders of this grand old Congress party at different levels are fighting each other for their vested interest." He added that the Congress party in Assam is also not an exception to this.

Bora said that the internal fights have given BJP "ample advantages to grow in every nook and corner". He added that with his hard work to revive the party, he has been able to build Congress to challenge the saffron party. He said that Congress emerged victorious even in Assembly Election 2021, and "people started to believe and expect of them to form the government." The TMC is currently trying to expand its presence in several states, especially in the Northeast.

Image: PTI/ANI