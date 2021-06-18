Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi To Join BJP; Blames Rahul Gandhi's Poor Leadership

Just a month after BJP retained power in Assam, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Friday resigned from his post as Mariana LAC MLA. Handing over his resignation to the Speaker, he alleged that he had lost faith in Rahul Gandhi's leadership and the party's reluctance to give priority to young leaders. Kurmi along with several others from Congress are set to join BJP in the presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. Kurmi has been expelled by Congress for 'anti-party actvities'.

Assam MLA resigns from Congress

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kurmi said, "I was born in a Congress family. My parents were in Congress too. I was a sevak for a very long time. But now they are not giving importance to young leaders. High Command in Delhi & Guwahati leaders give priority to elderly leaders only. We'd told them Congress has a good chance of coming to power this time & we shouldn't forge an alliance with AIUDF as it would be a mistake. It indeed was."

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, he added, "Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder leadership. If he's at the helm party won't move forward. Rahul Gandhi failed to lead his own MP seat in Kerala. The MLA candidate lost from the seat in last election. People are not liking Rahul Gandhi."

Congress' Assam poll campaign and drubbing

The Congress formed a broad-based alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), Bodoland Democratic Front (BDF) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to stop the he BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 126-member Assam house. CPI(ML) will contest alone, but support the 'Mahajot' alliance and RJD's Tejashwi has assured to campaign for the alliance. With Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigning in Assam, the party promised five guarantees - Law against CAA, 5 lakh govt jobs, Rs.365 daily wages to tea garden workers, Rs.2000/month to housewives, and the 200 units of free electricity to each household.

But to no avail, as the Congress was wiped out by the BJP led by Congress-turned-BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The NEDA convenor led the BJP to victory, wooing women voters by promising to waive off small loans and not mentioning any implementation of CAA - which had been the main poll plank of the Congress. BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL got 6 seats, while Congress failed miserably, winning 29 seats while its Mahajot alliance partners won - AIUDF (16), BPF (4) and CPM (1). Sarma was rewarded as the BJP chose him as their CM, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal.