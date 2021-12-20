Assam: Congress MLA Sashikanta Das Extends Support To BJP; CM Says 'Will Work With Govt'

In another blow to Congress, another Assam MLA Sashikanta Das extended support to the BJP govt in the presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. Addressing reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said Das will 'work very closely with the government'. Das has not yet resigned from Congress but is touted to eventually join the saffron party. Prior to Das, 2 Congress MLAs - Rupjyoti Kurmi & Sushanta Borgohain joined BJP citing 'infighting in Congress'.

Assam Cong MLA to 'work closely with BJP'

"Today morning, one of the Congress MLA from Raha constituency Shashikanta Das met me and expressed his willingness to work very closely with the government. I have consulted my BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita and decided that for all practical purposes he will work closely with the government. He has expressed happiness and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Sarma. Das is a first-time MLA from Raha.

Congress MLAs jump ship to BJP

In June, a month after being whitewashed in Assam, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigned from his post and later joined BJP. Handing over his resignation to the Speaker, he alleged that he had lost faith in Rahul Gandhi's leadership and the party's reluctance to give priority to young leaders. Kurmi has been expelled by Congress for 'anti-party actvities'.

Similarly in August, 2-time Assam MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigned from his post as Thowra MLA blaming the 'internal political atmosphere' in Congress. He later joined BJP. A month later, All India United Democratic Front MLA Phanidhar Talukdar resigned from the Assam assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

Congress' poll drubbing

Congress formed a broad-based alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), Bodoland Democratic Front (BDF) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to stop the he BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 126-member Assam house. In spite of it, the 'Mahajot' alliance, the Congress was wiped out by the BJP led by Congress-turned-BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL got 6 seats, while Congress failed miserably, winning 29 seats while its Mahajot alliance partners won - AIUDF (16), BPF (4) and CPM (1). Sarma was rewarded as the BJP chose him as their CM, replacing Sarbananda Sonowal.