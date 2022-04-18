Assam Congress President Accuses Ripun Bora Of Being 'power Hungry' After He Joins TMC

After tendering his resignation from Indian National Congress, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Ripun Bora on Sunday joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bora's resignation came amid rising internal disputes in the Congress party since the recently concluded assembly polls in five states. Following this, the Assam Congress working president has now accused Ripun Bora of being ‘power hungry’.

Following Ripun Bora’s exit from the party to join TMC, Congress working President Jakir Hussain on Sunday slammed the former president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Hussain said that Bora ‘betrayed’ the party by leaving it. “I cannot say anything about Ripun Bora's leaving party. Congress gave him everything,” Hussain said.

“He (Ripun Bora) was made MLA, state president. Congress trusted him and gave him leadership but he betrayed the party,” he said. The Congress working president further slammed Bora and accused him of being power-hungry. “People lose faith in politics because of such people. The party gave him so much power. He should have a personality,” he said.

“Yes, he is power-hungry. He went to TMC to become a Rajya Sabha MP. He went to TMC to get power. He doesn’t want to work for the people,” Hussain said while lashing out at the new TMC leader. It is noteworthy that Bora, in his resignation letter, accused Congress of infighting and said that the party must refocus on its priorities.

Ripun Bora tenders resignation from Congress

In his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Bora wrote, "Instead of fighting and unitedly and aggressively to prevent BJP at this critical juncture of the country, the leaders of this grand old Congress party at different levels are fighting each other for their vested interest." He added that the Congress party in Assam is also not an exception to this.

Bora said that the internal fights have given BJP "ample advantages to grow in every nook and corner." He added with his hard work to revive the party, he has been able to build Congress to challenge the saffron party, and even in Assembly Election 2021, Congress emerged victorious and "people started to believe and expect of them to form the government."

The TMC is currently trying to expand their presence in several states, especially in the Northeast. Mamata Banerjee-led party is vying for power in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura as the latter two are all set to go to polls next year. Earlier, Bora had dismissed claims of leaving Congress, however, this decision comes when the party is slowly losing grip on various states of the country. Bora's departure will come as a big blow to the once-prominent decades-old party.

Image: ANI