Assam Congress Questions Relevance Of Minority Certificates; 'dividing Assamese Society'

Two days after the Assam Cabinet announced its decision to provide Minority Certificates to people of six religious minority communities, the Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has opposed the decision by questioning the relevance of Minority Certificates.

Slamming the decision taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Cabinet, leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia questioned, “Why is the Assam government proposing to issue separate icards? “There are many communities that come under Minority. Never heard where they get Minority status. It is just an attempt to divide the Assamese society. Everyone should enjoy the benefits of the Constitution,” Congress leader Debabrata Saikia further added.

On Monday, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had called the Assam Cabinet's decision a part of a "divide and rule policy." AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam said, “Constitution already gives Minority status to these groups.”

“This separate move by the State cabinet is not necessary. BJP government in Assam is trying to divide the state. Earlier they divided in the name of religion, now they are trying to divide into subcastes,” Aminul Islam added.

Minority Certificates for 6 religious communities in Assam

In a major development, the Assam Cabinet on Sunday decided to provide Minority Certificates to people of six religious minority communities. These include Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis. The development was confirmed by Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta.

"Assam Cabinet has decided to provide Minority Certificates to the people of six religious minority communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis," Keshab Mahanta said, as per news agency ANI.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his thoughts on redefining the minority status in Assam in April this year. The CM had stated that Muslims, who many think are the only minorities in India, are a majority in Assam’s several districts such as South Salmara-Mankachar in the west, where Muslims account for nearly 95% of the population.

Speaking during the Budget Session of the Assembly, the Assam Chief Minister had also rooted for a more granular division of religious minorities, which he believed should be decided at the district level. His remarks came after the Centre told the Supreme Court that states have the power to designate minority status.