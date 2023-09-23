Assam Declares Loan Waiver For 2.5 Lakh Women; ‘Delivering All Promises,’ Assures Himanta

Assam on Saturday, September 23, in a major step in the direction of women empowerment waived off micro-finance loans of about 2.5 lakh mothers in the state, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Adequate steps have also been taken to make the women in Assam creditworthy, he further added. CM Sarma also stated the state is fulfilling all the commitments made to the people. This comes after the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Women's Reservation Bill, was passed both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the special session of the Parliament from September 18-22.

"Assam is adopting a unique journey, whatever we promised during the last election, we are implementing all promises to 100%. Today, microfinance loans waivered to almost 2.5 Lakhs mothers...and also making them creditworthy is a historical step which we have adopted today. I am very happy....we're delivering all our promises... we are almost scoring 100% in all our promises," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

#WATCH | Guwahati: "Assam is adopting a unique journey, whatever we promised during the last election, we are implementing all promises to 100%. Today, microfinance loans waivered to almost 2.5 Lakhs mothers...and also making them creditworthy is a historical step which we have… pic.twitter.com/0bc1sZ9iSH — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

Assam’s MoU with 38 micro-finance institutions

It’s important to recall that Assam in August 2021 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 38 microfinance institutions and banks to compensate and waive off microfinance loans taken by economically weaker women in the state. The agreement was signed to put into effect the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), 2021.

CM Sarma said th at under the scheme, borrowers repaying regularly with zero days past due will be given a one-time incentive to the extent of their outstanding balance, subject to a cap of Rs 25,000. Similarly, the government will pay the entire amount on behalf of all the borrowers whose loans are overdue, he said, and added they will also be encouraged to make regular installments. This will help them to maintain their account status as regular, also further reinforcing the credit culture among the borrowers.