Assam Election Results 2021 FAQs: How To Follow? Where To Watch? Who Will Win?

The 2016 Assam Assembly Elections witnessed a major shift in power after the BJP managed to trump over the Congress which reigned control of the state under Tarun Gogoi since 2001. All eyes are on the Northeastern state this year which is expected to see a return of the saffron party government for a second consecutive term, as per the Exit Polls.

Here are FAQs on Assam polls 2021:

What do the Assam Exit Polls 2021 predict?

The Republic-CNX exit poll on April 29 has given the BJP-led NDA alliance a sufficient majority in Assam projecting it to win anywhere between 74 to 84 seats out of the 126 seats that went to polls in three phases.

Party-wise projections :-

BJP : 60-66 seats

Congress : 26-28 seats

AGP : 10-14 seats

AIUDF : 11-13 seats

BPF : 5-7 seats

UPPL : 3-5 seats

Others : 1-3.

Alliance-wise projections:-

NDA:

BJP: 60-66 seats

AGP: 10-14 seats

UPPL: 3-5 seats

UPA:

Congress: 26-28 seats

AIUDF: 11-13 seats

BPF: 5-7 seats

Others: 1-3

How many seats are required to form the government in Assam?

In the 126-seat assembly in Assam, at least 64 seats are required by any party/alliance to form the next government.

What to expect from NDA if they win?

With the prime agenda of 'Doosri Baar, BJP sarkar', BJP's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda released the party's Assam manifesto placing forth '10 Sankalp For Axom' (10 commitments for Assam). A major talking point this year has been the contentious NRC, with the BJP pledging to protect genuine Indian citizens and detect illegal 'infiltrators.' It has also promised to speed up the delimitation process, apart from promising development and employment creation in the state.

What to expect from Congress if they win?

Congress party's Rahul Gandhi released the party's manifesto ahead of the Assam Election promising to defend the "idea of the state of Assam". It is largely based on five guarantees - Law against CAA, 5 lakh government jobs, Rs 365 daily wages to tea garden workers, Rs 2000/month to housewives, and 200 units of free electricity to each household.

Who won the 2016 Assam Elections?

The BJP won 86 seats in the 2016 assembly polls, a huge rise by 60 seats, as compared to the 26 seats in the 2011 assembly elections. The Congress won only 26 seats in the 2016 elections as against the 78 seats in 2011, a downfall of 52 seats.

Where to watch Assam Election Results 2021 live?

The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. The Assam election results 2021 will be LIVE on Republic here -https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html

Assam Assembly Election 2021

Assam went to polls in 3 phases this year starting March 27 and ending on April 6. In the 2021 polls, BJP contested 92 seats, allocated 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to the United People’s Party Liberal. In a setback for the party, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance which has formed a grand alliance- 'Mahajot' with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, API, CPI(M), RJD, and JPP this year.