West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
ASSAM
LATEST TRENDS
-
126
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

Assam Election Results 2021 FAQs: How To Follow? Where To Watch? Who Will Win?

All eyes are on Assam this year which is expected to see a return of the saffron party government for a second consecutive term, as per the Exit Polls.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Image- PTI

Image- PTI


The 2016 Assam Assembly Elections witnessed a major shift in power after the BJP managed to trump over the Congress which reigned control of the state under Tarun Gogoi since 2001. All eyes are on the Northeastern state this year which is expected to see a return of the saffron party government for a second consecutive term, as per the Exit Polls. 

Here are FAQs on Assam polls 2021:

What do the Assam Exit Polls 2021 predict? 

The Republic-CNX exit poll on April 29 has given the BJP-led NDA alliance a sufficient majority in Assam projecting it to win anywhere between 74 to 84 seats out of the 126 seats that went to polls in three phases.

Party-wise projections :-

  • BJP : 60-66 seats
  • Congress : 26-28 seats 
  • AGP : 10-14 seats
  • AIUDF : 11-13 seats
  • BPF : 5-7 seats 
  • UPPL : 3-5 seats 
  • Others : 1-3.  

Alliance-wise projections:-

NDA: 

  • BJP: 60-66 seats
  • AGP: 10-14 seats
  • UPPL: 3-5 seats

UPA: 

  • Congress: 26-28 seats
  • AIUDF: 11-13 seats
  • BPF: 5-7 seats
  • Others: 1-3

How many seats are required to form the government in Assam?

In the 126-seat assembly in Assam, at least 64 seats are required by any party/alliance to form the next government.

What to expect from NDA if they win?

With the prime agenda of 'Doosri Baar, BJP sarkar', BJP's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda released the party's Assam manifesto placing forth '10 Sankalp For Axom' (10 commitments for Assam). A major talking point this year has been the contentious NRC, with the BJP pledging to protect genuine Indian citizens and detect illegal 'infiltrators.' It has also promised to speed up the delimitation process, apart from promising development and employment creation in the state.

READ | Assam elections: Congress still confident of victory, says 'things will be clear on May 2'

What to expect from Congress if they win?

Congress party's Rahul Gandhi released the party's manifesto ahead of the Assam Election promising to defend the "idea of the state of Assam". It is largely based on five guarantees - Law against CAA, 5 lakh government jobs, Rs 365 daily wages to tea garden workers, Rs 2000/month to housewives, and 200 units of free electricity to each household.

READ | Stage set for counting of votes in Assam with strict adherence to Covid safety protocols

Who won the 2016 Assam Elections?

The BJP won 86 seats in the 2016 assembly polls, a huge rise by 60 seats, as compared to the 26 seats in the 2011 assembly elections. The Congress won only 26 seats in the 2016 elections as against the 78 seats in 2011, a downfall of 52 seats.

READ | Assam Election Result 2021 Live: CM & Himanta Biswa Sarma leading; NDA ahead in 29 seats

Where to watch Assam Election Results 2021 live?

The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. The Assam election results 2021 will be LIVE on Republic here -https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html

READ | Assam Elections 2021: Reserved EVM with no votes polled found in Hailakandi centre

Assam Assembly Election 2021

Assam went to polls in 3 phases this year starting March 27 and ending on April 6. In the 2021 polls, BJP contested 92 seats, allocated 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to the United People’s Party Liberal. In a setback for the party, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance which has formed a grand alliance- 'Mahajot' with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, API, CPI(M), RJD, and JPP this year.

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND