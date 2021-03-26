Assam Elections 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah Takes Dig At Congress In Kamrup Rally

A day ahead of the first phase polling of Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a huge rally at the Kamrup district of the poll-bound state. Speaking at the rally, the BJP leader took a swipe at Congress saying that the party had brought "separation and terrorism" during its tenure. On the contrary, under the BJP government, over 2,000 rebels have recently accepted peace and given up their weapons in order to join the mainstream.

Congress brought 'separation and terrorism' in Assam: HM Amit Shah

Hitting out at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah asked, "Can Rahul Gandhi & modern Kalapahad Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam safe?" He affirmed, "Last week was the anniversary of Battle of Saraighat, fought under commander Lachit Borphukan's leadership. He protected the motherland from the Mughals for many years. Rahul Gandhi who comes to Assam as a tourist, says Badruddin Ajmal is an identity of Assam. But Sankardev, Madhavdev & Lachit Borphukan are Assam's identities." READ | Assam Elections: Nadda to hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat & Biswanath Charali on Monday

Badruddin Ajmal is doing 'land jihad' in Assam: Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah went on to accuse UPA of its appeasing policies, he asserted, "Congress can try as much as it wants, we won't let Badruddin Ajmal become an identity of Assam. If Badruddin Ajmal govt is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only the BJP govt can stop the infiltrators. PM Modi speaks of developing Assam with the help of double engine govt & Congress brings Kalapahad (Mughal General of Karrani Dynasty) to facilitate double infiltration."

Addressing the rally, Shah affirmed that after retaining the power in Assam, the saffron party will bring strong laws against 'Love Jihad'and 'Land Jihad'. The BJP leader said, "Badruddin Ajmal is doing 'land jihad'. I give you a guarantee that after 5 years you will not find anyone indulging in 'land jihad' in Assam. The BJP's resolution letter contains a lot of things, but the most important thing the government can do is pass legislation banning "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad."

The General Assembly Elections for the 126 constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, across 33,530 polling stations covering more than 2.33 crore electors.

(With inputs from ANI, Picture Credit: ANI)